Shinde Faction Submits 3 Poll Symbols To ECI; Shining Sun, Shield & Sword, Peepul Tree

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction which has been given the name 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' on Tuesday submitted three party symbol choices to the Election Commission of India (ECI) after the poll body prohibited the usage of the original 'Bow & Arrow' symbol.

The newly-elected faction proposed three options as its election symbol-- Shining Sun, Shield & Sword, and Peepul Tree.

Earlier, the Shinde group had submitted three symbols Trishul, Rising Sun, and Gada. Trishul and Gada were rejected as they have religious connotations while the rising sun was denied because it is already a reserved symbol of DMK.

#BREAKING | Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena submits 'Shining sun', 'Shield & sword' and 'Peepul tree' as its election symbol options to Election Commission of India. Tune in here - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/w00RtYViwi — Republic (@republic) October 11, 2022

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde factions, the Election Commission on Saturday barred both factions from using Shiv Sena's name and its bow and arrow symbol. The poll body had also directed both factions to provide three symbol options and submit them ahead of the upcoming bypolls.

Uddhav gets flaming torch symbol, faction gets new name

On October 10, the Election Commission in a notification informed that Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction will be called Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and its symbol will be a flaming torch. Uddhav camp MP Arvind Sawant said that his group is happy over the EC's thumbs up to the flaming torch symbol and the party's name. He also alleged that the Shinde faction was copying their symbols and names.

The Andheri East Assembly bypoll seat in suburban Mumbai is scheduled for November 3 and is expected to be a straight fight between late Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke's wife Rujuta Latke and BJP's Murji Patel, a corporator in the Mumbai civic body. October 14 is the last date for filing papers.

Eknath Shinde had rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership, claiming the support of 40 of the Shiv Sena's 55 MLAs and 12 of its 18 members in the Lok Sabha. After Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, Shinde became the CM with the support of the BJP.

(Image: ANI)