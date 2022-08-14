Shinde, Fadnavis Condole Demise Of Shiv Sangram's Vinayak Mete; Probe Ordered In Matter

Following the shocking demise of former BJP MLC and Shiv Sangram party chief Vinayak Mete on Sunday, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde along with his deputy Devendra Fadnavis were among the first ones to arrive at the MGM hospital in Panvel upon hearing the news in the morning.

In addition to that, several other cabinet ministers and leaders also arrived at the hospital after hearing the news including Ajit Pawar, Prashant Thakur, Mahesh Baldi, and Chitra Wagh, among others.

While speaking to the media, CM Shinde expressed grief over Mete's death and called it an "unfortunate" incident. Further, he also said that the state government with stands with the family of Vinayak Mete.

"I met him a few days back and it is very difficult for me to believe the news. He was constantly fighting for the Maratha community and participated in several protests. However, his unfortunate death is a great loss. The government is with his family it is a very grieving moment for his entire family", he added.

The chief minister also assured that proper investigations will be carried out in the matter further adding "It is being said that help did not reach the spot on time due to which the leader succumbed to his injuries. Proper investigations will be done in the matter."

Earlier taking to Twitter, the CM said that "with his death, a loud voice agitating for Shiv Smarak, Maratha reservation and other issues in Maharashtra has been lost".

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also condoled the demise of Mete and further said that he was a good leader.

"The chief minister has given instructions for investigations related to the accident. It is an unfortunate thing, we have met his family", he added.

Vinayak Mete dies in fatal road accident

Earlier on Sunday morning, former BJP MLC and Shiv Sangram party leader Vinayak Mete passed away after his car met with a fatal accident near Mumbai. The accident took place at the Mumbai-Pune expressway around 5:30 AM near the Khopoo tunnel, 70 km away from Mumbai when he was travelling in his white SUV car.

Mete was immediately rushed to the MGM hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

While his vehicle has been found in a devastated state on the expressway, the police have also registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.

Image: Republic World/PTI/Twitter/@MiEknathShinde