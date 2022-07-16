Shinde-Fadnavis Govt Renames Aurangabad, Osmanabad; Calls Uddhav Cabinet's Move 'illegal'

Reviewing the last-minute decisions taken by the outgoing Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting on Saturday where they decided to retain the new names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad.

Addressing a press conference, CM Shinde stated that the MVA government, which had fallen into a minority, had taken some 'hasty decisions' which had been reviewed by the Cabinet today. To ensure no questions were raised, the BJP-Shiv Sena government had decided to officially rename Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, and Osmanabad as Dharashiv. Additionally, Navi Mumbai Airport was now being renamed D B Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport.

"Today in the Cabinet meeting, we have decided to rename Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar. The minority government had taken this decision, but to ensure there are no questions raised on this, we have renamed the city Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, and Osmanabad as Dharashiv. The Navi Mumbai Airport will also be renamed D B Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport," said Eknath Shinde.

Speaking at the joint briefing, Fadnavis added that this proposal will be discussed in the upcoming monsoon session and will be sent to the Centre. "The proposal will be sent to the Centre. Also, we will make sure that the proposal will be accepted by the Centre as well," he said.

Moreover, the new government announced that there may be a cabinet expansion soon. "Soon there is a cabinet expansion. We are taking decisions for the people of Maharashtra. We don't find it necessary to answer what others are saying," said Shinde.

Maharashtra cabinet, today, decided to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar & Osmanabad as Dharashiv. Navi Mumbai airport renamed DB Patil airport. Decision was earlier taken by Uddhav Thackeray in his last cabinet, but it was illegal. So, this was decided today:CM & Dy CM announce pic.twitter.com/Yd9ix96xGP — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

MVA cabinet's renaming spree

At the brink of its collapse in the last week of June, the Shiv Sena-led government had decided to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad - a move that was first initiated by party founder Balasaheb Thackeray in 1988. The demand for renaming Aurangabad stemmed from the fact that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji, was tortured to death by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Another one of the last decisions of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government was to rename Osmanabad city in central Maharashtra as `Dharashiv'. While 'Osmanabad' was a name that was given to the city in the 20th century, the earliest mention of 'Dharashiv' dates back to the eighth century when the Satavahana dynasty ruled this region.

(With agency inputs)