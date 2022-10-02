Shinde Gets Death Threat Ahead Of Dussehra Rally; Vows To 'continue Working For Public'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's security has been beefed up following a specific input regarding a threat to his life, State Intelligence Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre said on Sunday. According to sources, miscreants have allegedly threatened to kill Shinde in a suicide blast.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, has given instructions to tighten up Shinde’s security and also asked the Director General of Police, Mumbai Police Commissioner and Commissioner Intelligence to put a high-level team to find out the source, in wake of repeated threats.

Meanwhile, CM Shinde said that he does not care about such threats and will continue working for the public. He also stated that the Mumbai Police and Deputy CM are competent to respond to such threats.

"I have received death threats but I will continue to work in public life. I do not care about such threats. Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Police are competent to respond to such threats," Shinde said.

Maharashtra | I don't pay attention to it. Our home dept & home minister Devendra Fadanavis are capabale & we trust them. I won't be scared of such threats, nobody can stop me from working for the public. I will continue to work for them: CM Eknath Shinde on death threats to him pic.twitter.com/HcONGfDqgv — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

Security tightened at Shinde's residences

According to sources, additional security has been given to the Chief Minister, who already has a Z plus category security cover. Security has also been tightened at Shinde's official residence 'Varsha' and his private residence in Thane.

This development comes ahead of Shinde's first Dussehra rally at MMRDA grounds in Mumbai on October 5 after parting ways with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena.

After the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed due to his rebellion, Shinde was made Chief Minister with Fadnavis as his deputy. Uddhav Thackeray will hold the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

Last October, Shinde received a threat letter suspected to be from Naxalites while he was holding the Urban Development portfolio along with being the guardian minister of Gadchiroli district.