In a massive jolt to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, the Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced its judgment today in favour of the Eknath Shinde faction as there will be no impact on the current Maharashtra government.

The hearing came in connection with the rule on a batch of petitions including one of the petitions filed by Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray seeking to disqualify 16 MLAs from the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena those revolted against him, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Big relief to Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra govt by SC

The five-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice MR Shah, Justice Krishna Murari, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice PS Narasimha observed that it cannot order the restoration of Uddhav Thackeray government as he resigned voluntarily, without facing floor test. Although the Governor's decision for the floor test was wrong and the Speaker appointing the whip of Eknath Shinde group was illegal.

CJI DY Chandrachud said the Speaker was aware of the emergence of two factions in the legislative party on 3 July 2022 when he appointed a new whip. The Speaker did not attempt to identify which of the two persons - Mr Prabhu or Mr Gogawale- was the whip authorised by the political party. The speaker must recognize only the whip appointed by the political party.

The top court said, "No faction or a group can argue that they constitute the original party in defence of the disqualification proceedings. The defence of split is no longer available under the tenth schedule. The defence must be found within the tenth schedule as it currently stands".

The Apex Court held that the Governor had no objective material to doubt the confidence of the MVA government and call for a floor test. The resolution relied on by the Govt did not indicate that MLAs wanted to withdraw support, said the SC. "Exercise of discretion by the Governor was not in accordance with the Constitution," the CJI added.

The CJI observed, "Had Mr Thackeray not resigned, this Court could have restored....".

Notably, the Constitution Bench had started hearing the matter on February 14 2023 and the judgement was reserved on March 16 2023. The Maharashtra political crisis of 2022 saw the collapse of the Uddhav-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state and the formation of a new government under Shinde. The crisis did not just stop with the formation of a new government; it escalated further with the question -- Who does 'Shiv Sena' belong to—Shinde or Thackeray? The fight between the two factions of Shiv Sena continued for months on the ownership of the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded party. But in February this year, Shinde consolidated his power over Shiv Sena after the Election Commission of India acknowledged the latter's faction as the "real" Shiv Sena.