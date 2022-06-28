Shinde Hits Back At Uddhav Camp Over Remarks Against Rebels; 'don't Trick Maharashtra'

'Don't trick Maharashtra', Shiv Sena rebel camp leader Eknath Shinde said on Tuesday, June 28. Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, Shinde highlighted how on one side Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray was appealing to the rebels to return to the talking table, and on the other hand, his son Aaditya Thackeray, spokesperson Sanjay Raut were going on abusing the Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray, calling them names like 'dirty pigs' and 'dogs' among others.

"What conclusion should we draw from all this?" asked the former Maharashtra Minister, who along with a group of MLAs have been camping in the Radisson Blu hotel in Assam's Guwahati for over five days now. In a media briefing from outside the five-star, he, however, assured that his camp would make their way back to the bay 'soon'.

एका बाजूला आपल्या पुत्राने व प्रवक्त्याने वंदनीय बाळासाहेबांच्या शिवसैनिकांना डुकरं,नाल्याचीघाण,रेडा,कुत्रे,जाहील व मृतदेह म्हणायचे,त्यांचा बाप काढायचा तर दुसऱ्या बाजूला मात्र हिंदूविरोधी मविआसरकार वाचवण्यासाठी याच आमदारांना समेटाची हाक द्यायची,याचा अर्थ काय?#donttrickmaharashtra — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 28, 2022

Uddhav issues plea; Aaditya says 'dirt has gone away'

"You are stuck in Guwahati for the past few days. Every day new information is coming out about you, and many of you are also in touch. You are still in Shiv Sena at heart. The family members of some of you MLAs have also contacted me and conveyed their sentiments to me. As the head of the Shiv Sena family, I respect your sentiments. Get rid of the confusion. there will be a sure way to it. We will sit together and find a way out of it," Uddhav Thackeray had, earlier in the day, said in a statement.

However, despite this, Raut addressed the media and continued with his series of fiery speeches. The Member of Parliament said that the rebel MLAs were not housed 'but jailed' in the Radisson Blu Hotel of Guwahati for the past five days. The Parliamentarian, claiming to be the saffron flag bearer, said that the MLAs do not have anything to do with Hindutva. He reasoned that most of them had jumped ships from Congress and Nationalist Congress Party for 'power'.

Also, Aaditya Thackeray in an address called the MLAs dirt. "The dirt has gone away. Now we can do something good,” Thackeray said.