As the Maharashtra political crisis deepens, Republic has learned that rebel Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde has taken full control of the party. Sources have revealed that at least 41 out of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs are with Shinde. The leader needed the support of just 37 MLAs to bypass the Anti-Defection Law and avoid disqualification.

Sources in the Eknath Shinde camp have also revealed that the rebels have enough numbers to be recognized as the main faction of Shiv Sena. With the strong majority, Shinde's Sena can now use the whip (Bharat Gogavale) to force remaining MLAs such as Aaditya Thackeray and others to vote according to their line. In case they don't follow the line, they might face action. Eknath Shinde is likely to show the strength of MLAs supporting him at 2 PM today.

On the other hand, back in Mumbai Sanjay Raut has claimed that 20 rebel party MLAs are in contact with them. Maintaining that the party is not finished if MLAs leave, he revealed that Nitin Deshmukh and Kailash Patil- two legislators who returned from the rebel camp, will hold a press conference today.

Earlier today, Republic TV had accessed visuals of Eknath Shinde meeting new rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who arrived at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati on Thursday morning.

#UddhavInCrisis | More leaders from Shiv Sena reach Guwahati to join Eknath Shinde's camp. Tune in for latest updates here - https://t.co/3JID2M0ItW pic.twitter.com/6rCKbmgwSS — Republic (@republic) June 23, 2022

NCP prepares for floor test

It is also being learned that in the meeting at Silver Oak', NCP supremo Sharad Pawar informed his top party leaders to be prepared for a floor test. He also asserted that NCP will continue to back Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to the hilt. As per sources, NCP is hopeful that some of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs could change their mind after returning to Mumbai. There was also a discussion on Thackeray's statement that he is ready to step down in favour of any other Shiv Sainik MLA.

We had a meeting at the residence of Sharad Pawar. Assessment of incidents in last 3-4 days was done. Pawar sahib told us that we should do everything that needs to be done to ensure that the Govt remains. We will stand with Uddhav Thackeray, with this Govt: Jayant Patil, NCP pic.twitter.com/wNme6EiBjo — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

While the NCP has called for another meeting at 5 PM, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with the secretaries of different Ministries at 12.30 pm via video conferencing. Delivering an emotional address via Facebook yesterday, the Maharashtra CM had offered to tender his resignation.

"I am grateful that both Congress and NCP are supporting me today, they are saying we will stand by you. But it's my own people working with me for ages that are now questioning me. I am ready to resign as the Chief Minister and as the Shiv Sena chief if my own MLAs want it," proclaimed the CM.