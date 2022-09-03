Shinde Vs Uddhav Over MLC Names: Maha CM Asks Governor To Withdraw MVA's Nominations

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde last week wrote to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiryari stating that the 12 names proposed by his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray for the nomination of vacated Members of the Legislative Council (MLC) stand withdrawn.

The proposal submitted by the former Maha Vikas Aghadi government is being withdrawn in light of the change in political leadership in the state.

The MVA government submitted a list of 12 nominees to the Raj Bhavan in November 2020. The new Eknath Shinde government took the view that the list should be withdrawn and a fresh one should be submitted to the governor. The cabinet has authorised CM Shinde to submit a new list of names soon.

Impasse over MLC nominees

A year after taking over the reins of the state, Thackeray had submitted a list of 20 eminent persons from different walks of life to Koshiryari for appointment to the legislative council. The proposal was approved by the cabinet and the Governor was expected to declare the names of 12 nominees.

However, since Koshyari was at loggerheads with the MVA government, the decision on MLC appointments was delayed. Several senior members of the state cabinet had reportedly called on the governor to declare the appointments, but there was no response.

Later, a public interest litigation was filed in the Bombay High court, demanding that the Governor declare his decision on the matter at the earliest.