Shinde Welcomes SC Order, Udhhav Camp Avers EC Being Given Green Signal 'not Setback'

In a big setback for the Uddhav Thackeray camp, the Supreme Court dismissed its plea to restrain the Election Commission of India from deciding the claim raised by the Eknath Shinde group for recognition as the official Shiv Sena party. The Constitution bench of the Court made it clear that there would be no stay on the proceedings of the ECI, after a day-long hearing.

"We direct that there would be no stay of the proceedings before the Election Commission of India. Accordingly, the Interlocutory Application is dismissed", the five-judge bench stated. The bench comprised Justices D.Y. Chandrachud, M.R. Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and P.S. Narasimha.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcoming the order said, "There is the importance of majority in a democracy. Today, the majority is with us. We have a majority, both in the Parliament as well as the State Assembly."

While former CM of Maharastra Uddhav Thackeray remained unavailable for comments, an MP from his camp, Arvind Sawant said that they respect the order. "It is not a question of setback," he said.

The split of Shiv Sena

The Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had tumbled in June after a rebellion split the Shiv Sena. The rebellion was led by Eknath Shinde, who alleged that with the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress, the Shiv Sena was going against the principles of its founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Shinde, along with 40 MLAs, claimed to be the real Shiv Sena, and went on to forge an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was sworn in as Chief Minister on June 30, with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

This was while a plea of camp Thackeray was pending in the Supreme Court seeking the disqualification of the MLAs in the Shinde camp. While Shinde staked a claim at the party, Thackeray put forth that the Election Commission cannot decide who the "real Shiv Sena" was until the apex court decides on the disqualification of the rebels.