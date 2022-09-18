Who will hold this year's Dussehra rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park ground-- Eknath Shinde or Uddhav Thackeray? The question is to be decided by the BMC which has received applications from both the camps of Shiv Sena to hold the rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar. However, jumping into the row, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Narayan Rane has said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will not only get the ground for the Dussehra rally but will get Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol too.

Speaking to reporters over the Dussehra rally row, Narayan Rane said, "Those who are not getting ground (for Dussehra rally) in Mumbai today, are taking the name of Shiv Sena. After we left (Shiv Sena), Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena is not even getting a ground. The real Shiv Sena belongs to Eknath Shinde."

Slamming the former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Rane said, "Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena is not the real one. It is a duplicate Shiv Sena." The Union Minister further claimed, "In the coming days, Eknath Shinde will get the ground as well as the 'bow & arrow'."

Dussehra rally row

The Dussehra rally is a major event in the annual calendar of Shiv Sena where the party leader lays bare his thoughts on key political developments in the presence of the cadre in Mumbai's Shivaji Park ground. However, after the change of guards in Maharashtra following the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government and Eknath Shinde taking oath as the new CM, a row erupted over whose Shiv Sena is real. Notably, both-- Shinde camp and Uddhav camp have claimed that they are the real Shiv Sena.

The Dussehra rally row emerged when both the camps filed applications to the BMC to allow them to hold the rally on October 5. While the BMC has been ruled by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party for nearly three decades, it is currently being run by Administrator Iqbal Chahal after the expiry of the term of the civic body. The faceoff over the Dussehra rally assumes significance in the run-up to the BMC polls where both Shiv Sena factions are seeking to prove their strength.