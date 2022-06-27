As the Maharashtra political crisis witnesses twists and turns, Shiv Sena's rebel camp on Monday came down heavily on Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut calling him Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) 'blue-eyed boy'. In a lengthy letter shared by Shinde camp spokesperson and senior Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar on Twitter, the rebels remarked that Raut, who was not even an elected representative, was set off to 'finish' the party with his behaviour.

"Today, if, at our cost, if NCP and Congress are enjoying power and simultaneously making forts to finish the very foundation of our party, it is not acceptable to us. Power will come and go. But our HinduHrudyaSamrat Shiv Sena Pramukh Balasaheb's ideologies, teachings, and voice was, is, and will live forever. Our fight is about keeping it immortal and not for power. We already had power. If on the advice of Sanjay Raut, the whole party is going to bow down on NCP's feet then what is going to be left of the Shiv Sena?" they asked.

"All the important. portfolios to be given away to the NCP and Congress, keeping the CM post, how do we defend a minister who has ties with Dawood? Even during the recent Rajya Sabha elections, they defeated Shiv Sena's candidate, So, what are we expected to do? Keep tolerating and suffering in silence? it is unfortunate that Sanjay Raut who hasn't been elected by the people is set off to finish our party. Sanjay Raut is NCP's blue-eyed boy," the letter added.

Raut's tirade offends rebel MLAs

Sanjay Raut has been at the forefront of the Sena's tirade against the rebel MLAs. Accusing him of making implicit threats of street violence, the Eknath Shinde camp had earlier written to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, and DGP Rajnish Seth demanding adequate security cover at their homes.

A day earlier, Raut stoked another controversy by claiming that the souls of the rebels have died by purportedly betraying the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. He then took it a notch further by saying 'we have sent 40 bulls for sacrifice' before the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, in an apparent dig at the 40 Sena MLAs in Assam.

Earlier, Kaserkar had expressed the rebel faction's displeasure with Raut stating that while the Chief Minister was promising to step down and respect the wishes of his MLAs, his 'spokesperson' was threatening everyone with muscle power.

"There are two versions. The CM says he loves his MLAs, he is ready to give his resignation even if one MLA asks. Here, Sanjay Raut Ji is talking about a muscle power game and coming on the roads. Is this proper? Is this in the same spirit that the Honourable CM has spoken?" he said in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV.

SC puts hold on disqualification of rebel MLAs

In a massive relief for the Eknath Shinde camp, the Supreme Court on Monday put the disqualification of the 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs on hold till July 12. The direction came after the vacation bench headed by Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala admitted rebel Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde's plea, challenging the disqualification proceedings against his camp and the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the Legislative Party leader.

After hearing the submissions, the Apex Court issued notices to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, newly-appointed Shiv Sena Legislative party leader Ajay Chaudhary, chief whip Sunil Prabhu. It has given 3 days to the parties to file counter-affidavits.

More importantly, the disqualification of the 16 MLAs has been put on hold and the Deputy Speaker can not take any action against the rebels in the interim. The time for rebel MLAs to respond to Dy Speaker's notice has been extended till July 12, 5.30 PM (it was 5.30 PM today otherwise). The SC has also asked the Maharashtra government to protect the life and properties of all 39 MLAs and their families. The matter has been slated for further hearing on July 11.