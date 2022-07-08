Shinzo Abe Assassinated: EAM Jaishankar Calls Death Of Ex-Japan PM 'personal Loss'

After the confirmation of the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief, saying that it was a 'sad day for Japan, for India' and for him 'personally'. Jaishankar shared an old picture of him alongside Abe on Twitter and wrote on the microblogging platform, "A quarter-century of memories of Shinzo Abe, but no words to express them."

It is pertinent to mention here that Abe’s visit to India in 2007 and his address to the Indian Parliament were turning points in bilateral relations between India and Japan. He received a thundering ovation and MPs were jostling to get to him and shake his hand. Thereafter, he shared good relations with both Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mourning the loss, remembered how Abe as the Prime Minister of Japan, made an 'immense contribution to elevating Indo-Japan relations to the levels of a special strategic and global partnership'. Manmohan Singh had earlier said that he was deeply shocked by the 'tragic attack' on his friend former Prime Minister Abe.

A sad day for Japan, for India,the world and for me personally.



A quarter century of memories of Shinzo Abe. No words to express them.

Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe assassinated

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving leader, died on Friday hours after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, shocking a country in which political violence is rare and guns are tightly controlled. A man opened fire on Abe, 67, from behind with an apparently homemade gun as he spoke at a drab traffic island in the western city of Nara, Japanese media reported.

In a briefing, the hospital, where he was admitted, revealed that the bullet had hit Abe at the centre to the right of his chest, and munition had penetrated the heart and there were injuries to the neck and chest. At the time of admission to the hospital, his situation was 'grave', the medical team that attended him informed, adding that they transfused around a hundred units of blood in an effort to save the former Japanese PM, but he succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the age of 67.

