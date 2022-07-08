Shinzo Abe Shot: EAM Jaishankar Says 'deeply Shocked'; 'Praying For His Family'

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday expressed shock over the attack on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a political campaign event and prayed for his recovery.

Abe was rushed to a hospital after he was shot at the event in the southern Japanese city of Nara. Japanese media reports said Abe's condition is grave.

"Deeply shocked by the news about former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. Join so many of his friends and admirers in India in praying for him and his family," Jaishankar tweeted.

Join so many of his friends and admirers in India in praying for him and his family. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 8, 2022

Abe was prime minister of Japan from 2006 to 2007 and then again for a second stint from 2012 to 2020.

India-Japan ties witnessed a major upswing during Abe's second term in the top office.

He has been a strong proponent of closer strategic partnership between India and Japan.