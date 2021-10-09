Reacting to a viral video where Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is reportedly seen getting impatient while waiting for Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) opined that the Dalit Chief Minister is being disrespected.

Fuming over Sidhu, SAD vice president Daljit Singh Cheema said that Sidhu is jealous that the member of the Scheduled Caste community had become head of the state. The viral video was shot while Sidhu, who was accompanied by Punjab Ministers Vijay Inder Singla, Pargat Singh and other leaders, were waiting for CM Channi to arrive.

SAD slams Congress leader Navjot Sidhu

Taking a dig at the Congress leader, Cheema said, "Sidhu had also shown how much respect he has for the SC community and CM Charanjit Singh Channi by refusing to wait for even two minutes for the latter to arrive on the occasion of (the) start of the party's protest on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident issue"

"It is clear from Sidhu's utterances that he has no love lost for farmers and their cause and that he was only indulging in a game of one-upmanship to secure the top post in the state. Such persons who keep their own ambition above the welfare of the people cannot give any direction to the state. They stand thoroughly exposed," fumed Cheema.

The Akali Dal leader alleged that the Scheduled Caste card played by the Congress to divert attention from its failures in Punjab had boomeranged.

Navjot Sidhu on hunger strike

The purported incident took place when a Sidhu-led Congress delegation had assembled in Mohali on Thursday before heading for Lakhimpur Kheri in UP to meet the families of the farmers killed in the violence there. Currently, the former Punjab Congress Chief is 'on a hunger strike' demanding action be taken against MoS Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra outside.

Meanwhile, MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was summoned again in relation to the Lakhimpur violence on Friday. Further, the police have informed that two persons had been arrested and that the autopsy report had revealed that no firearm injuries were found on the deceased. IG Lakshmi Singh categorically stated that no arrest has been made in relation to Ashish Mishra and said that the inquiry was ongoing.

(With inputs from PTI)