Shiromani Akali Dal Protests Against Punjab Government Over Hefty Vaccine Pricing

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is protesting against the Punjab government for selling the COVID-19 vaccines to private hospitals at a hefty price. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal who is leading the protest is also demanding action from the state government over the issue. Several other opposition parties have raised the issue of vaccine being sold at higher prices to private hospitals. Earlier, AAP and the BJP had hit out at the Congress government in Punjab.

Shiromani Akali Dal protests against Congress-led Punjab government

The SAD chief while leading the protests against the Punjab government has also demanded that state Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh should tender his resignation. The SAD chief was joined by other party leaders and the party cadres. Many protestors were seen holding placards against the Punjab government for allegedly selling the vaccine doses for a hefty price.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri too slammed the Punjab government and claimed that the vaccine doses were being sold for Rs 1,560 per dose as compared to the original price of Rs 309. The Union Minister alleged that the Punjab Government has procured 4.29 lakh doses of Covishield at Rs 13.25 cr.

In Punjab, the #COVID19 doses which should be provided free of cost to people were sold at higher prices. Covishield dose purchased at Rs 309 has been sold at 1,560: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri pic.twitter.com/QZa8FZVDKG — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

Punjab govt's officer & incharge of #COVID vaccination on May 29 has disclosed some data & pointed out that 4.29 lakh doses of Covishield procured at Rs 13.25 cr, its average amount Rs 309. 1,14,190 Covaxine doses procured at Rs 4.70 cr its average amount is Rs 412: HS Puri — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

Similarly, AAP leader and MLA Raghav Chadha too hit out at the Punjab government over the alleged 'Vaccine scam'. Chadha asserted that the Punjab government has committed another 'major vaccine scam' amid the COVID-19 pandemic by looting crore of rupees from the people of the state. The AAP MLA further questioned the Amarinder Singh-led government.

"Punjab government had purchased the state government quota vaccine at the rate of Rs 400 per dose, and embezzled crore of rupees by selling these vaccines to private hospitals at a rate of Rs 1,060 per dose, and further allowed private hospitals to plunder the people of Punjab financially."

Following the severe backlash, the Punjab government had withdrawn its order of providing one time-limited vaccine doses to the 18-44 years age group population through private hospitals and asked private healthcare centres to return all vaccine jabs available with them.