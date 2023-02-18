Shiv Sainiks Had Warned Uddhav Of Shiv Sena's Doom? Big Statement By Deepak Kesarkar

A day after the Election Commission of India pronounced its verdict, Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar recollected the time when Shiv Sainiks told Uddhav Thackeray that 'Shiv Sena would be finished if it joins hands with the Congress and the NCP'.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Saturday, February 18, Kesarkar highlighted how Balasaheb Thackeray promoted and fought for Hindutva, for Maharashtra and Maharashtrians, and said, 'leaving everything, you (Uddhav Thackeray) joined hands with the NCP and the Congress?'

Reiterating the claim of the Shinde faction, Kesarkar said, "It has come to the notice of the people that the Constitution of Shiv Sena which was made by Balasaheb Thackeray, on the directions of the Election Commission, was illegally amended by him (Uddhav Thackeray) in 2018. Via the amendment, he took away all the powers from the Shiv Sainiks and made himself the President. This is not democracy."

Kesarkar also accused Uddhav Thackeray of being selfish, saying, "He is always thinking about his party, his son, and himself, which is wrong. He should think about the state and the people of Maharashtra. Instead of seeking sympathy for the outcome of his own actions, I think, he should face them and take a moment to contemplate and improve himself."

The ECI exercising its power under Article 324 of the Constitution of India read with paragraphs 15 and 18 of the Symbol Order, 1968, ruled on February 17 that the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol will go to the camp led by Eknath Shinde and not Uddhav Thackeray.

'Does not match his stature...'

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister, thereafter, had raised the pitch of his attack on the ECI and called it the 'slave of Prime Minister Narendra Modi'. The party's symbol has been 'stolen' and the 'thief' needs to be taught a lesson, he said, a remark aimed at Shinde, the incumbent Maharashtra Chief Minister.

When asked about the same, Kesarkar said, "His words do not match the stature of a mature leader. The one who loses should accept his loss gracefully, and that is something he is not doing. He is trying to get sympathy.