Shiv Sena Accuses BJP Of Backing Lawyer Who 'instigated' Attack On Sharad Pawar's House

In a big charge, the Shiv Sena accused BJP of backing advocate Gunratna Sadavarte, who is in police custody, in connection with the 'attack' on Sharad Pawar's residence.

Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Monday, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut claimed that BJP had used Sadavarte as a pawn to oppose the MVA government. He also questioned the violent protesters over their silence on the non-fulfillment of the demands of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) during Devendra Fadnavis' tenure as the CM.

Raut also alleged that Sadavarte had instigated a section of workers to storm Pawar's house even as the majority of MSRTC employees had resumed work. The Shiv Sena MP opined, "It is very clear that the opposition party has a role in the creation of the demon named Sadavarte. When the opposition can't fight its own battles, they put forward such Gunaratnes to oppose the Maha Vikas Aghadi".

He added, "Gunaratne delivered incendiary speeches before the MSRTC employees on many occasions and also gave a call to storm Pawar's residence and seek accountability. The state government desired that the issues of the workers should be resolved but BJP and Gunaratne don't want that. A lot of efforts were taken to see that the situation escalates. BJP's Fadnavis was the CM for 5 years. Why did the people who indulged in violence not think about why the corporation was not merged with the state government back then?"

The MSRTC protest

The MSRTC has a fleet of approximately 16,000 buses and it was ferrying nearly 65 lakh passengers every day before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 27 October 2021, thousands of employees of the MSRTC have been on strike, seeking the merger of the corporation with the Maharashtra government.

This demand is aimed at ensuring that they would get benefits on par with the government employees. On the evening of April 8, a group of striking employees staged a sudden and fierce protest outside Pawar's 'Silver Oak' residence when he was not at home.

Accusing the NCP leader of not doing anything to help them, they shouted slogans and even allegedly hurled footwear and stones towards his house. Urging the agitators to call off their protest, Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule said, "I am ready to have dialogue and talk with you, but you need to stop the violence. The security of my family is important as they are all inside the house."

The Mumbai Police arrested 110 persons for rioting, unlawful assembly, assault and criminal conspiracy. While 109 of them were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday, Sadavarte was sent to police remand.