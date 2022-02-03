Shiv Sena Accuses BJP Of Misusing Central Agencies; Hints At Tie-up With TMC In 2024

Launching a broadside at BJP on Thursday, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut hinted at an alliance with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Taking to Twitter, Raut reiterated his allegation that the Centre was misusing investigative agencies against the state government in Maharashtra as well as West Bengal. This was a reference to the cases involving leaders such as ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, Sena MP Bhavana Gawali and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut remarked, "First, they tried to tempt us by giving us offers. Then they scared and threatened us. As we didn't bend even after all this, the family was threatened. We said- let it be, ignore this. So, they have unleashed the central agencies after us. This will go on, this will go on till 2024. But we will not bow down to them."

Mamata Banerjee's national ambition

While Congress is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena does not have a formal alliance with the party in the rest of the country. In fact, the Sonia Gandhi-led party has also decided to go solo in the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election due in a few months' time. Recently, Shiv Sena won its first seat outside Maharashtra when Kalaben Delkar won the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha by-election.

Since forming the MVA, the Sena has been a vocal admirer of Mamata Banerjee's brand of politics. On December 1, 2021, the TMC supremo met Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray in Mumbai in what was perceived as an outreach to regional parties to eventually forge an opposition alliance. Raut's latest comment comes a day after Banerjee made public her national ambitions on Wednesday after being re-elected as the TMC chairperson.

Speaking at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata remarked, "Have built my unit in Goa. In Tripura, my vote percentage is over 20%. We’ve to make West Bengal stronger in the next 2 years so that we get all 42 seats (in 2024 LS polls), have to chase BJP away. Uniformity will be there in TMC; will do my first working Committee meeting in Delhi."