Shiv Sena Admits 'no Match For PM Modi's Leadership'; Pinpoints Reason For BJP's Poll Wins

In a big statement after BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, Shiv Sena contended that there is no alternative to PM Modi's leadership. Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Monday, Sanjay Raut highlighted the intensity with which BJP takes the poll plunge.

At the same time, he disagreed with the PM's contention that the 2022 Assembly election results will have a big impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. According to Raut, BJP's success was based on the division of votes by BSP and AIMIM rather than a development agenda.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "It is true that there is no match for PM Modi's leadership right now. Modi-Shah and their entire group take to the electoral battlefield in a reckless manner. BJP takes to the political or electoral battlefield to win or defeat the opponents. Their aim is to completely decimate the political opponents."

He opined, "Even though (BJP) might say that it won on the basis of development in 4 states, it is not believable. BJP won as a result of a division of votes and many other factors. Did Owaisi take the poll plunge in Uttar Pradesh to take the Muslim votes? Owaisi was used to divide the Hindu votes and to instigate Hindus. They achieved success in this, but till how long will it last?"

"She (Mayawati) was not taking part in the election. (She would say) BJP is better than Samajwadi Party. By saying that I will not let the SP government come to power in Uttar Pradesh, she was sending a message to her vote bank. The same happened with Owaisi. BJP prepares such an election strategy and goes ahead," he elaborated.

BJP retains power in 4 states

Beating anti-incumbency, BJP was re-elected in 4 states where Congress was its main opponent. Yogi Adityanath broke a 37-year-old jinx by securing a second term as the CM in UP. Despite a rise in its vote share from 39.67% to 41.29%, BJP bagged 255 seats against the SP-led tie-up's 125 seats. With Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party winning 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.

While the exit polls showed a tight race between BJP and Congress in Uttarakhand, the former won by a comfortable majority of 47 seats with a vote share of 44.33%. In Goa too, the JP Nadda-led party won 20 seats and is set to form the government with the support of 2 MGP MLAs and three Independents. Meanwhile, BJP secured a simple majority in Manipur by bagging 32 out of 60 seats.