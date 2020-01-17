Shiv Sena Alleges Manhandling Of Maharashtra MoS In Belagavi, Asks BJP To Condemn Incident

On Friday, Rajendra Patil Yedravkar- Maharashtra's MoS for Public Health and Family Welfare was detained by the police in Belagavi, Karnataka and escorted him to the border. The minister had come to participate in the martyr’s day programme of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES). Reacting to this, Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that the minister was roughed up by the police and not allowed to pay his respects to the martyrs. Dubbing it as ‘Karnataka’s terrorism’, he dared the Maharashtra BJP leaders to condemn this incident. Moreover, Raut announced that he would himself visit Belagavi on Saturday. Currently, BJP is in power in Karnataka.

महाराष्ट्राचे मंत्री राजेंद्र येड्रावकर यांना कर्नाटक पोलीसांची धक्काबुक्की..

हुतात्म्यांना श्रद्धांजली वाहण्या पासून रोखले..महाराष्ट्र भाजपा या कर्नाटकी दहशतवादाचा साधा निषेध तरी करेल काय?

मी ऊद्या बेळगावला जात आहे.

पाहू काय घडतंय.

जय महाराष्ट्र — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) January 17, 2020

Police warned against the presence of political leaders from Maharashtra

The MES organised this function at Hutatma Circle to honour the memory of pro-Marathi activists who died in the language riots in the 1980s. The Belagavi police had asked the organisers to ensure that no political leader from Maharashtra arrived for the programme as it could cause law and order problems. However, Patil Yedravkar managed to enter Karnataka through an area on the border which was not manned by the police. He reached the venue in an autorickshaw. According to the MES leaders, the police personnel violated protocol accorded to a minister.

'There is a Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra'

There has been a longstanding dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over the status of predominantly Marathi-speaking regions such as Belagavi. Speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly on December 20, 2019, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray re-ignited the tensions as he referred to these areas as 'Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra'. Moreover, he accused the BJP government in Karnataka of oppressing the Marathi-speaking people.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray remarked, "Like PoK, there is a Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra. People in Belagavi are not only Hindus but also Marathi-speaking people and wanted to be part of Maharashtra. However, they are facing oppression from the BJP-led government in Karnataka. Even for speaking the truth, the Belagavi mayor was booked for treason."

