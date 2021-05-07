Shiv Sena Alludes BJP Hand Behind Post-poll Bengal Violence: 'BJP Couldn't Digest Defeat'

Lashing out at BJP over the post-poll in West Bengal, Shiv Sena on Thursday alleged that the saffron party was behind the violence. Sena - via its mouthpiece Saamana - claimed that BJP had a well-oiled propaganda machine and that an equal number of TMC & BJP workers had been killed in the violence. As of date, 16 people have been killed in post-poll violence - 9 of BJP, 6 of TMC & 1 from Left.

Saamana lashes out at BJP

In its Saamana editorial, Sena points out that several BJP leaders had given provocative speeches during the poll campaign claiming that 'TMC workers will have to beg for their lives after May 2', hinting that this may have led to post-poll violence. Condemning the violence, Sena also points out that as per the Model Code of Conduct, the EC was in charge of law and order in Bengal. Claiming that BJP could not digest the poll loss, Sena says that violence has been witnessed only in constituencies where BJP won - asking if it was done to 'create inauspiciousness for CM Mamata Banerjee?'. The Sena advised BJP to concentrate on solving the COVID-19 crisis rather than indulging in riots.

Post-poll violence in Bengal

After TMC routed BJP in Bengal polls on Sunday, violence was witnessed in parts of Bengal with several BJP and Left party offices being attacked by stone-pelting mobs. Houses and vehicles of some BJP candidates were allegedly attacked and MOS V Muraleedharan's convoy was attacked. BJP offices at Arambagh, Siuri were ransacked and set ablaze, while in Kolkata’s Beleghata constituency, the BJP candidate’s garage was set on fire. BJP chief JP Nadda visited the victims' families while MHA has sent a 4-member panel to Bengal to assess the violence on the ground. BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia has moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the violence in West Bengal, while some have demanded a 'President's rule' in Bengal.

On Sunday, Mamata Banerjee managed to halt the BJP juggernaut, retaining Bengal with TMC winning 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies. While BJP won 74 more seats than the previous election, its vote share of 38.13% could not pose a challenge to TMC which garnered a vote share of 47.94%. Mamata Banerjee took oath for a 3rd consecutive term inspite of losing her Nandigram seat to Suvendu Adhikari by 1767 votes.