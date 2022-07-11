Shiv Sena Asks Centre To Address Growing Inflation; Cites Examples Of Japan, Sri Lanka

Amid subdued incidents from Japan and Sri Lanka, Shiv Sena on Monday asked the central government to address increasing issues of inflation and unemployment in the country. Shiv Sena said that India should learn from Japan and Sri Lanka.

Notably, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated recently while giving a speech in Japan and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe announced their resignation amid the massive outrage in the country over the worst economic situation.

The Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana in its editorial said, “Being a developing country, India needs to look back at the incident in Sri Lanka and Japan seriously. However, it is wrong to compare the condition of Sri Lanka with our country but the LPG cylinder price has escalated to Rs 1,052 and even beneficiaries of Ujjwala have to give Rs 853 per cylinder. Notably, this amount is not affordable for the poor. The rupee has fallen to Rs 80 against the dollar.”

“Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in the country by showing people the dream of cheap and good days. LPG prices have gone up eight times in the last one year. Increasing inflation has broken the back of the general public of the nation and people are losing their jobs frequently,” it added.

'Crores of rupees are being spent to topple the opposition govt': Sena mouthpiece Saamana

Sena mouthpiece Saamana in its editorial also mentioned that numerous issues remain unaddressed while crores of rupees are allegedly being spent to topple the opposition governments. The editorial further said, “There does not seem to be a way out of the economic slowdown but at the same time, two thousand crore rupees are being easily spent to collapse the opposition.”

While cautioning the Centre of the consequences, it further said, “There is always a tide in the sea and ships collide with rocks. Our country has survived in such storms, the credit has to be given to the harmony and restraint of the people. However, if people are hungry they will claim power. This is what history says. The people of Sri Lanka did the same in their country. The mentality of the people of the world is no different. The throne is not immortal.”

Image: PTI