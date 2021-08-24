Shiv Sena Asks PM Modi To Sack Narayan Rane From Cabinet Over 'would've Slapped CM' Remark

The furore over Narayan Rane's alleged derogatory remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray escalated as Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut urged PM Modi to sack him from the Cabinet. A Rajya Sabha MP, Rane was inducted into the Union Council of Ministers on July 7 and given charge of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. In a letter addressed to the PM on Tuesday, he opined that the Union Minister had no right to continue in his post if he uses such foul language for the Shiv Sena supremo.

"It is beyond my comprehension as to what message the Minister wants to send by using such language. This is an insult to the Prime Minister of India. I request you to immediately ask for Narayan Rane's resignation in this regard and sack him from your Cabinet," Vinayak Raut wrote.

Here is Sena MP Vinayak Raut's letter:

Narayan Rane's comment sparks row

During his interaction in Mahad as a part of the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on Monday, Narayan Rane claimed that the Maharashtra CM forgot the year of Independence during a public event on August 15. The BJP Rajya Sabha MP added that he would have slapped Thackeray had he been present on the occasion. Moreover, he attributed the COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra to the purported incompetence of the Sena chief.

Union Minister Narayan Rane remarked, "That day, he asked someone- India marks how many years of Independence... If I was there, I would have slapped him. You don't know about the country's Independence!"

As per an order accessed by Republic TV, Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey directed the immediate arrest of Rane following which he will before a local court. This development came after an FIR was registered against the Union Minister on the complaint of Shiv Sena's Nashik city president Sudhakar Badgujar. He was booked under Sections 153B(1), 500 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code. Sources told Republic TV that a team of the Nashik Police has left for Chiplun to arrest the BJP parliamentarian. As per reports, FIRs have also been filed against the BJP MP at the Chaturshringi Police Station in Pune and Mahad.