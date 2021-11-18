Shiv Sena Attributes Anil Deshmukh's Incarceration To 'political Revenge'; Warns BJP

Endorsing Sharad Pawar's statement on Anil Deshmukh, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that MVA leaders are being hounded by central agencies. A day earlier, the NCP supremo lamented that the former Maharashtra Home Minister was still in jail despite ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh's failure to corroborate his allegations. Moreover, he claimed that Deshmukh was framed at the behest of BJP. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Raut attributed the action of the central investigative agencies to "political revenge" and warned BJP that it will have to pay a price for allegedly falsely implicating MVA leaders.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut remarked, "Everyone will have to pay a price. Our leaders are sent to jail or are being tortured by central agencies based on false allegations and false evidence due to political revenge. We have also gone through this. But we said that we will not be scared. I endorse Pawar Sahab's statement that everyone will have to pay a price."

"Pawar Sahab is one of the leading and most experienced politicians in the country. In the country, Pawar Saheb knows the best as to what is right or wrong. Pawar Sahab never says wrong things. When Pawar Sahab speaks, people repose faith in him. He has had the experience of being a CM and Union Minister for many years, so he knows what is unfolding. The person who levelled allegations ran away. He has been declared an absconder," he added.

Anil Deshmukh languishes in jail

The trouble for Anil Deshmukh started on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled 'extortion' charges against him. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. After the HC directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

Moreover, the ED filed an ECIR against him on May 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification which was based on the corruption case registered by the CBI. After skipping its summons on 5 occasions, he finally appeared before the ED at its Mumbai office on November 1 and was taken into custody in the wee hours of the next day. On Monday, a special PMLA court in Mumbai remanded the NCP leader to judicial custody for 14 days.