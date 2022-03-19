Shiv Sena Avers 'MVA's Morale Won't Dip' As Fadnavis Predicts Solo Win For BJP In 2024

Even as Devendra Fadnavis predicted that BJP will regain power in Maharashtra on its own in the 2024 Assembly polls, Shiv Sena made light of this remark. Speaking at a function in Nagpur on Thursday where he was felicitated for BJP's Goa victory, Fadnavis observed that there was a wave of change in Maharashtra too and vowed to continue speaking against the purported corruption of the MVA government irrespective of the cases filed against him. Briefing the media on Friday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut affirmed that the ruling coalition will remain intact despite the pressure of investigative agencies.

Sanjay Raut remarked, "Nobody is scared. If BJP feels that the morale of MVA MLAs, MPs and leaders will lower via central investigative agencies, false allegations, mudslinging, this will not happen. Yesterday, Sharad Pawar has given us the confidence that I will not let BJP come to power in Maharashtra again. His statement and position is not just of NCP but also MVA, i.e Shiv Sena or Congress."

Taking a swipe at Fadnavis, the Shiv Sena spokesperson said, "He has just come back after winning Goa. His morale is high after winning Goa. He will come to know the dynamics in Goa very soon. Even the Portuguese and British didn't understand Goa. I extend my best wishes to him. He should try to win (Maharashtra) and keep up the efforts". He also exuded confidence in MVA not just completing its 5-year term but also getting re-elected in 2024.

BJP-Shiv Sena split & MVA formation

Despite winning a comfortable majority of its own in the 2019 Assembly elections, NDA could not form the government over Shiv Sena's demand for the rotational CM post. Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the state. However, Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the BJP to form the government on November 23 stumped the opposition.

After the Supreme Court ordered an immediate floor test, Ajit Pawar put in his papers, after which he was followed by Devendra Fadnavis, who too announced his resignation. Subsequently, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the CM of Maharashtra backed by new allies NCP and Congress on 28 November 2019. In the last few months, some Shiv Sena leaders such as Pratap Sarnaik have called for rapprochement with the saffron party citing Congress' decision to go solo in the next polls.