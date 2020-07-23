VP Naidu's Objection To Shivaji Descendant's Oathtaking Slogan Invites Sena, Congress Ire

Raking up an incident on Thursday wherein BJP leader Udayanraje Bhosale was allegedly stopped by Rajya Sabha chair Venkaiah Naidu from raising any slogans, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has asked why has BJP not started an agitation on it. He also asked why people like Sambhaji Bhide have not announced a strike in Sangli.

छत्रपती शिवाजीमहाराज यांच्या वंशजांचा दिल्ली दरबारी अपमान झाला की नाही याचे प्रमाणपत्र कोणी द्यायचे? भाजपाचे या विषयावर तोंड बंद आंदोलन सुरू झाले आहे. तर संभाजी भिडे यांच्या कडून सांगली सातारा बंदची अदयाप घोषणा नाही...

The issue pertains to the swearing-in of Udayanraje Bhosale in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath to 45 of 61 members newly elected to the upper house - Bhosale being one of them. A video tweeted by Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap shows Udayanraje Bhosale administering the oath, after which he says 'Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji'.

After taking the oath, Naidu introduces him as a new member and objects to any sort of oath-taking in the House. Claiming that BJP is faking its devotion towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Congress leader demanded a protest against the Rajya Sabha chairman.

