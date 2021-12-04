Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Echoes Mamata's UPA Remark But Still Backs MVA Ally Congress

The Shiv Sena has echoed Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee's "No UPA" remark but has still backed its ally Congress. The Shiv Sena has also hailed Mamata Banerjee's victory in the West Bengal assembly elections that were held earlier this year. In another statement, the Sena also lauded Banerjee for "wiping out Congress from West Bengal".

"In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee fought like a tigress and won, wiped out the Congress," the Saamana editorial read.

'Congress should be included': Shiv Sena

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut speaking to the media hailed West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. However, he also maintained that Congress should be included in the front against the BJP as it has a base in other states and urged that everyone should come together.

"We are three different parties in the state of Maharashtra. Can't be a front by keeping Congress away… Congress has base in other states. Everyone should come together," said Sanjay Raut

Raut has also expressed the need for a solution while stating that no one has questioned the leadership of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. He affirmed that the idea was to go ahead with the Congress party to fight the BJP.

"No one objected to Sonia Gandhi leadership Let's negotiate a solution Let's start now, let's discuss with Uddhavji. The idea was to go ahead with the Congress. Neither UPA nor NDA is part of Shiv Sena," said Sanjay Raut

'There's no UPA anymore': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The TMC chief briefed the media with Sharad Pawar after their meeting on Wednesday. Banerjee has called for a strong alternative and an opposition to fight the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). She asserted that no political party can fight against a BJP alone and has therefore urged the 'parties that can fight' to come together. Taking a subtle dig at the Congress party, Mamata Banerjee remarked that 'for those parties who can't fight' nothing can be done. Banerjee was asked if the UPA under Sharad Pawar will be an alternative force. Responding to this she stated 'What is UPA, there's no UPA anymore'.

Image: PTI