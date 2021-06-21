Shiv Sena Backs MVA Govt To Complete Its Tenure Amid MLA's Letter; Takes Veiled Dig At BJP

Amid Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik pitching a rapprochement with BJP, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut asserted that the MVA government will complete its full tenure. In a veiled dig at BJP, he contended that some "outsiders" are restless after losing power. Maintaining that Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP are committed to running the Maharashtra government for 5 years, Raut exuded confidence in the failure of all attempts to destabilise the coalition.

Addressing the media on Monday, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut remarked, "Even if the Centre applies pressure tactics using CBI and ED, it will not bear fruit in Maharashtra. What you are witnessing is frustration. There is only one group in Shiv Sena that swears its allegiance to Balasaheb Thackeray. All of us work under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray."

"He (Pratap Sarnaik) and his family are in trouble. He has revealed the reason for his woes very clearly in his letter. He has said that BJP is unnecessarily harassing him by using central agencies. The purport of the letter is we should mend fences with PM Modi to get out of this situation," he added.

Shiv Sena, Congress & NCP stand united, committed to run govt for 5 yrs. Outsiders who want to form govt & are restless after losing power may try, but govt will continue. Attempts may be made to create cracks b/w Congress, NCP &Shiv Sena but it won't work: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/o2AlJSz9gh — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

Unease within MVA

Despite winning a comfortable majority of its own in the 2019 Assembly election, NDA could not form the government over Shiv Sena's demand for the rotational CM post. Subsequently, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the CM of Maharashtra backed by new allies NCP and Congress on November 28, 2019. However, unease within the alliance has come to the fore on multiple occasions with the Sonia Gandhi-led party openly asserting that it wants to go solo in the next Assembly polls.

A day earlier, Republic TV accessed an explosive letter written by Sarnaik to the Maharashtra CM dated June 9. At present, he is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Tops Grup case and the National Spot Exchange Limited money laundering case. Quoting unnamed MLAs, he claimed that the Sena legislators cannot get their work done despite having Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister.