Shiv Sena Backs Ram Mandir Trust Amid Land-grabbing Allegations

Amid the ongoing row over land-grabbing allegations against the Ram Mandir Trust, Shiv Sena on Thursday came out in support and stated that the Ram Mandir Trust's were justified. Interacting with the media, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut dismissed the allegations against the trust. He added that whatever answers the Ram Mandir Trust has given are 'correct'.

"We do not need anyone's knowledge on the subject of Ram Mandir. The question that has been asked should be answered. I think the answer given by the trust is correct," said Sanjay Raut

Ram Mandir Trust responds to land-grabbing allegations

The Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust on Tuesday had put out 'facts' relevant to the land purchase deal done by the trust at Bagh Bijaisi in Ayodhya. The trust's response comes after AAP Rajya Sabha MP and SP's ex-MLA Pawan Pandey had alleged that Trust chief Champat Rai had bought the land at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore for the Ram temple premises with help from Trust's member Anil Mishra. However, Ram Mandir Trust had responded and pointed out that 1.2080 hectares of land were purchased for Rs 1423 per square feet. The Trust added that the agreements for the same land had been made multiple times since 2011 but had reportedly never matured. Here's the Ram Mandir Trust's complete response:

Facts about land purchase deal done by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Bagh Bijaisi, Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/NROXgDqCFW — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) June 15, 2021

AAP, SP allege land-grabbing scam

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and SP's ex-MLA Pawan Pandey on Sunday had alleged that Champat Rai bought the piece of land that is worth Rs 2 crore at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore for the Ram temple premises with help from Trust's member Anil Mishra. They added that Rai purchased the land, measuring 1.208 hectares and located in Bag Bjaisi village under Sadar tehsil of Ayodhya district for a price of Rs 18.50 crore from the first purchaser, who had bought it minutes earlier on March 18 this year from its original owners for a sum of Rs two crores. Moreover, both leaders further laid allegations of money laundering and have demanded a probe by the CBI and ED.