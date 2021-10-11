The Shiv Sena on Monday has backed BJP leader and MP Varun Gandhi over his statements extending support to the farmers' agitation, in the backdrop of the recent Lakhimpur Kheri incident which killed eight people including four farmers. In addition, the Sena has also asked all farmer organisations to pass a resolution hailing Gandhi for his stand.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena also slammed the other parliamentarians and asked if their blood had 'turned cold' following the horrific incident at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. The Saamana editorial remarked that Varun Gandhi is the grandson of former PM Indira Gandhi and son of Sanjay Gandhi. It suggested that farmers should pass a resolution applauding Varun Gandhi.

“The country cannot afford attempts being made to spread animosity. Varun Gandhi is the grandson of (former prime minister) Indira Gandhi and son of Sanjay Gandhi. After seeing the Lakhmipur horror, his blood boiled and he expressed his opinion,” the editorial said. "Varun Gandhi showed political courage without thinking of any consequence and condemned the killing of farmers," the Marathi publication noted. “Farmers' leaders should pass a resolution applauding Varun Gandhi,” said the Sena

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Varun Gandhi demands justice for farmers

After the horrific incident, Varun Gandhi had written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding an SC-monitored CBI probe into Lakhimpur violence. Moreover, he also demanded justice for the four farmers who died and Rs 1 crore compensation for the victims' families.

On Sunday, Gandhi also warned against attempts to turn the Lakhimpur Kheri incident into a 'Hindu vs Sikh battle', saying it is dangerous to create these fault lines and reopen wounds that have taken a generation to heal. He asserted that political leaders should not compromise national unity over politics.

"To use the word 'Khalistani' liberally to describe the protesting farmers is not only an insult to the generations of these proud sons of the Tarai who have fought and shed blood on our borders, it is also extremely dangerous for our national unity if this provokes the wrong kind of reaction," he had said.

Image credits: ANI/PTI