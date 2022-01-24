'Shiv Sena Became No.4 Party After Leaving BJP': Fadnavis Hits Back At CM Uddhav Thackeray

On Monday, Devendra Fadnavis hit out at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for his assertion that Shiv Sena had "wasted" 25 years in its alliance with BJP. Recalling that Balasaheb Thackeray was the leader of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance until 2012, he questioned whether the CM is questioning the wisdom of his own father in keeping this tie-up intact.

Highlighting the support accorded by BJP to the Sena in the last few decades, Fadnavis claimed that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party had suffered in the poll arena after joining hands with NCP and Congress.

Taking a dig at Shiv Sena, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "We had a Corporator in Mumbai even before the formation of your party. We had MLAs. In 1984, you fought the Lok Sabha polls on the BJP symbol and not Shiv Sena. Manohar Joshi who became the CM later fought on the BJP symbol. They became the number one party during an alliance with BJP and became the number 4 party after leaving BJP."

"Your Hindutva is on paper. It is limited to speeches. You could not change the name of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar. You could not change the name of Osmanabad to Dharashiv. These were your promises. But in UP, the name of Allahabad was changed to Prayagraj. We walked the talk, you just talked. You have to live Hindutva," the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly countered Thackeray's charge that BJP had subverted the ideology of Hindutva.

On this occasion, he also mocked the Sena for tolerating the alliance with Congress even as its leaders did not acknowledge the stature of the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Fadnavis quipped, "Get Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to post one tweet regarding Balasaheb Thackeray. This is powerlessness. When you garland their photos and they feel ashamed to tweet about the birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray, you still sit with them for the sake of power".

In a sharp response to Thackeray's contention that a Shiv Sena member could have become the PM had his party fought elections outside Maharashtra after the Babri Masjid demolition, the ex-Maharashtra CM said, "In the 1993 polls, Shiv Sena had fielded 180 candidates in UP when your wave was prevalent. Out of which,179 lost their deposits. In 1996, they fielded 24 candidates out of which 23 lost their deposits. In 2002, 49 candidates were fielded and all of them lost their deposits. So, you did fight the polls but people rejected you. Because people knew that karsevaks and RSS people were active in the Ram Janmabhoomi campaign."

MP Home Minister slams Maharashtra CM

Uddhav Thackeray's remarks on Hindutva and the BJP alliance also evoked a strong reaction from Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. Castigating the Maharashtra CM for challenging Balasaheb Thackeray's decision of forging a tie-up with BJP, Mishra accused Shiv Sena of playing into the hands of forces who want to break India and practice appeasement politics.

On the other hand, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale urged the Sena to join forces with the saffron party citing that the latter followed the ideology of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.