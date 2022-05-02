Shiv Sena Calls Fadnavis 'fake Hindu' Over Babri Masjid Remark; Warns 'Don't Spread Lies'

Shiv Sena on Monday attacked the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis over his remark that no Sena leader was there when Babri Masjid was brought down. Anand Dubey, spokesperson of Shiv Sena reacted sharply to the former CM's remark and said that the former CM is lying.

Reacting to Fadnavis's remark on Babri Masjid, Anand Dubey, spokesperson of Shiv Sena said, "I am shocked that former CM of Maharashtra speaking lies from the stage. When Babri structure was brought down, you people ran away. And at that time, when journalists questioned this, only Balasaheb Thackeray gave a statement." He slammed the former CM and BJP and said, "Balasaheb Thackeray was the only one in the country who said a statement (on Babri demolition). You want to face Balasaheb and Shiv Sena? You are fake Hindus. Even Lord Ram won't forgive you."

On Hanuman Chalisa row, Dubey said that BJP is doing politics over Hanuman Chalisa. He then recited a few lines of Hanuman Chalisa and said, "Hanuman Chalisa is not an issue here. The point is, that they (BJP) want to disturb the law and order situation in Maharashtra." He further added, "Maharashtra means Shiv Sanik, Shiv Sanik mean Mumbai, Mumbai means Maharashtra. This is an old bond. Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray helped Hindutva grow in the country. Because of this, you are scared. I am giving you a warning, don't spread falsehood."

'No Sena leader was there when Babri was brought down': Fadnavis

Addressing a mega rally held in Mumbai on the occasion of Maharashtra Day on Sunday, former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that he was present in Ayodhya when the Babri structure was brought down and claimed that no Sena leader was there when it happened.

"I want to ask you where you were when the structure was brought down? I am saying with pride that, yes, I was there to bring the structure down. This Devendra Fadnavis was there to bring the structure down. Also, this Devendra Fadnavis spent 18 days in Badaun central jail before that for doing 'Kar Seva' for the Ram temple," Fadnavis said. "No Shiv Sena leader was present there at that time," he added.

Taking a jibe at Shiv Sena over the loudspeaker and Hanuman Chalisa row, Fadnavis said, "They asked the other day where were we hiding when the Babri structure was brought down…they got scared like hell when they were asked to remove loudspeakers from mosques and are now claiming that they brought down the Babri mosque structure."

'You are not Hindu'

Addressing his mega rally on Sunday, Fadnavis said, "What the Government has conveyed to the court that Rana couple is going to destabilize the government. Are you on Ram side or Ravan? After reciting Hanuman Chalisa, which government will be destabilized ?". He further added, "It would be Ravan's government."

Launching a scathing attack on the MVA administration, Fadnavis stated that there are few people who assume that their insult is the insult of Maharashtra. These people are neither a Marathi nor a Hindu, he added.