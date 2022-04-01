Shiv Sena Calls For 6 Leaders To Shape Anti-BJP Front Post Mamata's Appeal; Seek UPA Rejig

Hailing West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's outreach to the opposition, Shiv Sena snubbed ally Congress by advocating a rehaul of UPA to take on BJP. Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Thursday, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut asserted that Banerjee was forced to call for opposition unity as Congress did not take the initiative in this regard. Moreover, he suggested that 6 leaders- Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Telangana CM KCR, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar should play a key role in shaping the nationwide opposition front.

Sanjay Raut observed, "It seems (PM) Modi's party is not satisfied after winning 4 states apart from Punjab. Its agenda is to not let non-BJP ruled states function despite having a strong government at the Centre. Democracy is being crushed by creating obstacles in such states every day. Mamata Banerjee has given a call to non-BJP parties to unite against this arbitrariness."

"There are doubts over who exactly is in UPA and what are they doing. The revival of UPA is a prerequisite for the opposition takes steps to unite. Congress might have its own internal and family-related problems, but they cannot become an obstacle in the unity of the opposition. It is necessary to hold discussions with Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee, Kejriwal, KC Rao and MK Stalin for a new opposition front," the Shiv Sena MP added.

WB CM alleges 'misuse' of central agencies

On March 27, Banerjee wrote to all opposition leaders including non-BJP Chief Ministers to unite for ousting the Modi government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. As per the letter officially released by TMC, the West Bengal CM expressed concern over BJP's "direct attacks" on India's institutions. She claimed that Central agencies such as CBI, ED, Central Vigilance Commission and Income Tax Department were being misused to target, harass and corner political opponents across the country for "vendetta".

Banerjee stressed, "Central agencies are jolted into action just when elections are around the corner. It is amply clear that BJP-ruled states get a free pass from these agencies to paint a rosy picture of their hollow governance. We believe in transparency and accountability in governance but we will not tolerate the vindictive politics of the BJP that has led to a political witch-hunt". The CM's criticism of the Central agencies came at a juncture when her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has been grilled by the ED in the illegal coal mining case.