Shiv Sena Calls Raj Thackeray ‘Hindu Owaisi Backed By BJP' Amid Faceoff Over Loudspeakers

Launching a veiled attack on Raj Thackeray who has taken an aggressive stance against loudspeakers on mosques, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday called the MNS chief a "new Hindu Owaisi" and his party a "new Hindutva MIM".

Alleging BJP's hand behind the demands for removing loudspeakers from mosques and reciting Hanuman Chalisa in protest, Raut claimed a conspiracy to create communal tension in Maharashtra and to topple the MVA government.

Raj Thackeray had recently issued an ultimatum to the state government, saying that loudspeakers on mosques should be removed by May 3, otherwise his party would play 'Hanuman Chalisa' at a higher volume outside mosques.

"The demand for removing loudspeakers on mosques and the reciting Hanuman Chalisa are parts of an effort to create a communal hatred to topple the MVA government by BJP in collaboration with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)," Sanjay Raut alleged.

'BJP hired Hindu Owaisi to create loudspeaker issue'

He said that BJP is "frustrated" as its efforts to win over MLAs from the ruling coalition - Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress - have failed and the people have rejected the bid to create a communal discord.

"This is the reason the BJP is getting this work done by a 'nav-Hindutva MIM' and 'nav-Hindu Owaisi'. They have plans to distribute loudspeakers and recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques. They have given a contract for this work. They will recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques, then the real Owaisi (AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi) will come into the picture and everything will culminate into riots," Raut sai.

"Later, they will send a report to the Centre through Raj Bhavan and try to impose President's rule in Maharashtra. We have intelligence and vigilance inputs of such plan and the Home Ministry is looking into it," Raut claimed.

#WATCH There were attempts to jeopardise peace in Maharashtra but people & police here are peaceful here. Some people had mission to provoke riots in name of Ram & Hanuman through 'New Owaisi'...'Hindu Owaisi' of the state...We won't let that happen: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/nqulcbBQqB — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

In repeated calls for removing loudspeakers from mosques MNS chief Raj Thackeray asserted that this was a 'social issue and not a religious issue', and affirmed that his party would not back down on the subject. Thackeray warned to 'play Hanuman Chalisa on speakers' if the government refused to listen to him.

Reacting to the demands, the ruling Sena has termed MNS as BJP's B-team and made it clear that the Supreme Court order in no way objects to speakers installed lawfully. Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that the order talks only of decibel limits.

