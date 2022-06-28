Shiv Sena Claims Amit Shah Spoke To Rebel MLAs, Assured They Won't Be Disqualified

In a massive claim, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut mounted a fresh attack on the rebel MLAs through his mouthpiece 'Saamana' alleging Union Home Minister Amit Shah's involvement in the Maharashtra political crisis. In an editorial published on Tuesday, Raut claimed that Amit Shah had held a 'sweet dialogue' with the rebel Sena MLAs through video conferencing, during which he had discussed their possible disqualification. Assurances were reportedly given by the Home Minister against their disqualification, and to enthuse the rebels, Y+ security cover was granted to several of them, he claimed.

"It is being said that Shri Amit Shah had a sweet dialogue with the rebel MLAs through video conferencing. It is being said that in this dialogue, Mr. Shah discussed the disqualification of the rebels. Shri Shah gave assurance that action will not be taken against the rebel MLAs, this has emerged," the Shiv Sena MP claimed in 'Saamana'.

"After the conversation with Amit Shah, there was a communication of enthusiasm among the rebel MLAs. To increase the enthusiasm, Home Minister Shah provided central security to the rebel MLAs. The Guwahati MLA has become so happy after talks with Shah that he has extended his decision to stay in Assam for another seven days. What the rebel MLAs will do, he is their administrator. There are seven-eight ministers and MLAs associated with this," he added.

SC puts disqualification of rebels on hold

Despite the Sena's allegations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed to have adopted a 'wait and watch' policy when it comes to the Maharashtra crisis. On Monday, the BJP's core committee helmed by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil held a meeting wherein the party discussed the role it should assume in future in the current scenario, sources reported.

This came in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to put the disqualification of the 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs on hold till July 12. The direction came after the vacation bench headed by Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala admitted rebel Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde's plea, challenging the disqualification proceedings against his camp and the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the Legislative Party leader. The time for rebel MLAs to respond to Deputy Speaker's notice has been extended till July 12, 5.30 PM and the top court has asked the Maharashtra government to protect the life and properties of all 39 MLAs and their families.