Shiv Sena Claims 'Anil Deshmukh Arrested Without Evidence'; Cites Param Bir Singh's U-turn

Rushing to Anil Deshmukh's defence, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut alleged that the former Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested without any evidence. Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, he pointed out that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is absconding after levelling the allegations against Deshmukh. On this occasion, he also highlighted the fact that Singh refused to give more evidence in the matter other than the letter initially forwarded to the Chief Minister besides showing unwillingness to cross-examine any person.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "The person who makes allegations runs away. What is the proof of the allegations? Our Home Minister was put in jail based on one factless letter. This kind of illegal work does not happen in any country. Even as Diwali- which is the biggest festival in Maharashtra is going on, Anil Deshmukh is in jail."

Referring to the affidavit submitted by the ex-Mumbai top cop before the Chandiwal commission on October 13, he added, "Yesterday, it has come to light that Param Bir Singh has taken a U-turn saying that he has no evidence against evidence. This means you put a Maharashtra MLA and former Home Minister in jail without any evidence. What kind of law and constitution is this? Are we traitors if we raise our voices?"

Anil Deshmukh under ED scanner

The trouble for Anil Deshmukh started on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled 'extortion' charges against him. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. After the HC directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

The ED filed an ECIR against Anil Deshmukh on May 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification which was based on the corruption case registered by the CBI. On July 16, it arrested the NCP leader's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and his personal assistant Kundan Shinde who were remanded to custody. Moreover, the central agency provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs.4.2 crore belonging to Deshmukh and his family members under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

On October 29, the Bombay High Court rejected his plea challenging the summons issued to him by the ED. After skipping its summons on 5 occasions, he finally appeared before the central agency at its Mumbai office on Monday and was taken into custody after being grilled for nearly 12 hours. While he was remanded to ED custody till November 6, a Mumbai court allowed the presence of a lawyer during his interrogation besides permitting him home-cooked food and medicines.