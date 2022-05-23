Shiv Sena Claims 'BJP Using D-gang Bogey To Malign Opponents'; Defends Nawab Malik Again

Throwing its weight behind Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik once again, Shiv Sena accused BJP of maligning political opponents by linking them to terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. Penning an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Monday, its Executive Editor Sanjay Raut claimed that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was misusing central investigative agencies against Nawab Malik owing to personal vendetta. On this occasion, he also dared the Centre to eliminate Dawood inside Pakistan just like the US killed Osama Bin Laden.

Sanjay Raut alleged, "Fadnavis is giving an ultimatum to officers of central investigative agencies. He feels this is fun but this game can backfire on him in the future. Fadnavis was the CM of the state for 5 years and held the Home portfolio. Why didn't he come to know then that Nawab Malik has connections with D-gang?"

He added, "It is a secret as to where Dawood is currently. If Dawood is so dangerous for the country and his underworld web is spread so far, what is the Union Home Ministry doing? Dawood is in Pakistan and the Centre's intelligence bureau should know his whereabouts. India's enemy must be eliminated forever by attacking his premises. Who has stopped the Centre from doing so?"

"The Dawood story is over today, but BJP and central investigative agencies are using Dawood's name to try to keep his legacy alive. This is in their self-interest. Abu Salem is in jail, Chhota Shakeel is absconding, Hasina Parker has passed away, and Dawood's brother Iqbal is in jail. Then, where is the D-gang that BJP and central investigative agencies talk about? It is clear that 'D-gang' is used to malign political opponents," the Shiv Sena MP stressed.

Nawab Malik's arrest in money laundering case

Nawab Malik was arrested at 2.45 p.m. on February 23 by the ED, which alleged that he was guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This came after Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar allegedly revealed certain facts about his sister Haseena Parkar's involvement in usurping high-valued properties of innocent citizens in Mumbai. The ED alleged that Munira Plumber's prime property in Kurla, the present market value of which is Rs.300 crore, was usurped by the NCP leader through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. - a company purportedly owned by his family members.

As per the ED, this was done in connivance with Haseena Parkar, her bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan. Subsequently, a special PMLA court remanded him to ED custody. On May 21, the special PMLA court took cognizance of the ED charge sheet against him. Taking note of the ED's allegation that the NCP MLA connived with D-company members to usurp prime property, special judge Rahul R Rokade observed that there is prima facie evidence to indicate that the accused is directly and knowingly involved in a money laundering offence.