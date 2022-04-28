Shiv Sena Claims PM Modi 'being Partial' To States, Slams Centre Over 'fuel Tax' Taunt

After PM Modi urged some of the opposition-ruled states to reduce VAT on fuel prices despite the Centre’s request in November last year, Maharashtra has now hit out at the Centre. Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the PM “taunted” the CMs of opposition-led states in a meeting he had called. Calling it “not right”, Raut added that PM Modi was “being partial” towards states.

“The CMs were told that PM Modi would hold a meeting on COVID. PM Modi taunted the CMs of non-BJP states regarding petrol & diesel, it's not right,” Raut told ANI while speaking about PM’s comments. “PM Modi was not expected to do so but CM Uddhav and Mamata Banerjee have given the answer,” the Shiv Sena leader added.

“PM Modi talked about VAT yesterday. He is being biased against non-BJP ruled states. Telangana CM also feels the same,” Raut further said. His comments came after CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday issued a statement decrying the Centre’s alleged ‘step-motherly treatment’ of Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena slams Hardeep Puri over fuel tax claims

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leaders also responded to Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri's tweet about the Maharashtra government accumulating massive sums as fuel taxes. Puri in a tweet claimed that Maharashtra “collected Rs 79,412 crore as fuel taxes since 2018 and Maharashtra Govt has collected Rs 79,412 crore as fuel taxes since”. The Petroleum and Natural Gas minister then questioned the ruling MVA government and asked why it didn’t reduce VAT on petrol and diesel prices.

Responding to this, Sanjay Raut slammed Puri and said that the minister got the facts wrong. “Hardeep Puri might be talking about Madhya Pradesh. He might have typed Maharashtra by mistake in his tweet,” Raut told ANI. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also slammed Puri and rubbished his claims of taxes collected.

Maharashtra contribution through direct tax: 38.3%

GST: 15%

GST dues owed to the state: 26500 cr

Centre yet to give Rs 78,704 crore GST compensation to states for FY22

Central Excise Tax Collection: 27 lakh crore

Truth hurts, facts speak indeed

Need we say more, Sir? https://t.co/qXfV5CNEJq — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) April 28, 2022

Making her tweet, Chaturvedi reiterated that the Centre was yet to pay the states Rs 78,704 crore in GST compensations. “Repeat: Maharashtra contribution through direct tax: 38.3% GST: 15% GST dues owed to the state: 26500 cr Centre yet to give Rs 78,704 crore GST compensation to states for FY22 Central Excise Tax Collection: 27 lakh crore Truth hurts, facts speak indeed Need we say more, Sir?” On Tuesday, Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray had also made claims that the Centre owed Rs 26,500 crore to the state and outlined the details of the centre-state government’s share of taxes on fuel.

(With ANI inputs)

