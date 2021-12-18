As the Centre continues to keep Ajay Mishra Teni in the Union cabinet, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday, claimed PM Modi's 'ganga snan' had failed as Mishra was not sacked yet. Raut pointed out that the Opposition was demanding his ouster, Raut highlighted that UP SIT had revealed that the Lakhimpur violence was 'pre-planned'. Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish and nine others have been arrested in connection to the Lakhimpur violence.

Raut: 'PM Modi's ganga snan failed'

"In Lakhimpur Kheri, Union MoS' son tried to trample the farmers protest under his car. Now the SIT says its pre-planned. Recently, PM Modi went to Kashi and did Ganga Snan - which is a holy act. But one minister who trampled upon farmers is still in his cabinet and the Opposition has been questioning why he has not been removed yet. If PM does not sack him, then this Ganga Snan has failed," told Raut to ANI. PM Modi, during his visit to Varanasi to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, took a dip in the holy Ganges near the temple - offering his respects.

On Wednesday, the Special Investigation Team probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence termed the October 3 incident a "pre-planned conspiracy". The report also states that the driver of the SUV (allegedly Ashish Mishra) drove the vehicle with an "intent to commit murder" and it was "not death by negligence". The district court has ordered adding attempt to murder charges against Ashish Mishra Teni and other accused.

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On October 3, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni and three farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 3 BJP workers - including Mishra's driver. A scribe was also killed in the clash. Union MoS Ajay Mishra has maintained his son's innocence, refuting the farmers' claims. Ten arrests have been made in the case including Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish, his friend Ankit Das and his driver Shekhar Bharti.