Shiv Sena Claims 'Sameer Wankhede Has Z+ Security'; Avers Centre Rewarding Govt-baiters

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that the Centre has provided Z+ security to NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. The latter has been under scrutiny after NCB's independent witness Prabhakar Sail claimed to have overheard a conversation involving his boss KP Gosavi in which Rs.25 crore was allegedly demanded to let off Aryan Khan. The purported affidavit filed by Sail added that Rs.8 crore was purportedly supposed to be given to Wankhede. Backing an inquiry against the IRS officer, Raut opined that the Centre was rewarding any person who maligns the Maharashtra government.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "An inquiry has to be done. If someone has got Z+ security, that doesn't imply that an inquiry won't take place. Nowadays, the Centre honours anyone who maligns the Maharashtra government and does crooked work with Z+security, i.e a 36 member team. Whoever throws muck on the Maharashtra government is felicitated in this manner."

"I won't point fingers towards anyone. But Maharashtra is a safe state. Everyone is safe here. When someone like this is given security, then it seems the Centre has a lot of forces who don't have any work. They should be sent to Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh. There are many such places where forces are required," he added. After 4 police stations in Mumbai received complaints against Wankhede, a team led by ACP Milind Khetale has been constituted to probe the allegations.

Drugs-on-cruise case | A team led by ACP Milind Khetale to investigate the allegations levelled against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Four Police stations in Mumbai have received complaints against Wankhede: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

Nawab Malik's allegations against Sameer Wankhede

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, whose son-in-law was jailed in a drugs case, has alleged from the beginning that the Aryan Khan case is "fake". On October 25, he shared a picture of Wankhede's birth certificate where he is categorized as a Muslim. According to him, the IRS officer corrected his father's name and used a fake caste certificate to become an Indian Revenue Service officer via the reserved category snatching away the rights of genuine Dalits. Clarifying that he harbours no ill-will against the NCB, he claimed that Wankhede registers "fake cases" in order to extort money from people.

Reiterating his allegations on Tuesday, the NCP spokesperson revealed that several Dalit organizations would formally challenge the validity of Wankhede's caste certificate and asserted that the latter faces a jail term of 2-7 years if found guilty. Moreover, he alleged that the NCB Mumbai Zonal Director is tapping phones via two private persons. Malik also stated that he had received a letter sent by an unnamed official of the NCB who cited instances of 26 "fake cases" allegedly registered by Wankhede. The central agency has already started a vigilance probe against Wankhede based on Sail's allegations.