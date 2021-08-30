Shiv Sena Compares Lathicharge On Haryana Farmers To Jallianwala Bagh; Slams Khattar Govt

Comparing the Haryana police lathi-charge on protesting farmers to a “second Jallianwala Bagh” massacre, the Shiv Sena on Monday said that the ML Khattar government has no right to remain in power anymore.

An editorial published in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana' said that at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the renovated Jallianwala Bagh complex in Amritsar, a 'second Jallianwala Bagh' massacre was taking place in Haryana.

At least 10 people sustained injuries on Saturday as police lathi-charged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a highway in Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The farmers had gathered near Bastara toll plaza to protest against Khattar's visit to Karnal and three farm laws. The police baton-charged them to stop them from moving towards the venue, leaving several farmers wounded.

“The seeds of cruelty being sown by the government will bear sour fruits. This is for sure…The Manohar Lal Khattar government has no right to remain in power,” the Sena said. It opined the lathi-charge incident might make farmers in India revolt and take revenge for each drop of blood that was shed by them.

“Farmers have been protesting at the Ghazipur border near Delhi for the last one year demanding repealing of the three Central farm laws, stopping privatization of agriculture and preventing APMCs from being taken over by select corporates, MSP law. But PM Modi hasn’t met them yet. The government is so stone-hearted," the party said.

'Will the BJP get Ashirvad by breaking the heads of farmers?'

"The government wants ‘Jan Ashirwad’. Will they get the ‘Ashirvad’ (blessings) of people by breaking the heads of farmers," the editorial said, taking a jibe at the Karnal SDM.

In a video that went viral after the Karnal incident, IAS officer Ayush Sinha was seen allegedly instructing the police personnel to 'break heads' of farmers if they breach barricades. The use of force by the police has invited severe criticism from various political parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually inaugurated the renovated complex of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial.

On April 13, 1919, the British forces had fired and indiscriminately attacked a large and peaceful gathering of protesters at the Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's Amritsar, killing over 1,000 people and wounding hundreds of them.

(With inputs from agency)