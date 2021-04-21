Shiv Sena Corporator Apologizes After Misbehaving With Mumbai Hospital Doctors

Shiv Sena corporator Sandhya Joshi apologised to the doctors of Mumbai's Bhagwati hospital after she misbehaved with them earlier on Tuesday following which the hospital staff went on strike. A video of Shiv Sena corporator Sandhya Joshi threatening a hospital worker had gone viral in which the politician was seen having a heated argument with a person who looks like a hospital staffer. Following severe backlash for her high-handed behaviour, Shiv Sena corporator apologised to the hospital staff and the doctors.

Shiv Sena corporator apologises

"My intention of reaching the hospital was to get a patient admitted. I apologise if my words have any hurt any hospital staff", Shiv Sena's Sandhya Joshi apologised in a video.

In the video of the incident which went viral, Sandhya Joshi could be heard telling the hospital staffer that doctors need to learn how to speak and work with respect and that she could have 'ten doctors standing with her'. Following the incident, the doctors of the hospital have reportedly gone on strike.

Lockdown in Maharashtra? CM Uddhav to decide today

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will announce a decision about lockdown on Wednesday. "We have made all the efforts to minimise the COVID-19 figures. He will announce the decision (to impose lockdown) tomorrow after finalising a detailed Standard Operating Procedure," Bhujbal said. "We may have to impose restrictions on the local train movement in Mumbai too, he said. On Tuesday, Mumbai guardian Minister Aslam Sheikh and Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that the cabinet ministers had suggested imposing a 15-day lockdown in the state of Maharashtra to CM Uddhav Thackeray and that the decision would be made by the Shiv Sena supremo.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 62,097 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 39,60,359, while 519 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a health department official. The new fatalities pushed the statewide toll to 61,343, he said. Out of the 519 fatalities, 307 occurred in the last 48 hours and 114 last week, while 98 deaths took place in period before the last week, but were added to the toll now, the official said.