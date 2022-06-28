Shiv Sena leader Ajay Choudhari on Tuesday expressed faith in the Supreme Court for a "just" order on the political crisis in Maharashtra, even as the Maha Vikas Aghadi is likely to face a floor test in the coming days. Low on numbers, the ruling party has said it will wait for the top court's order on July 12.

"The Supreme Court is capable of assessing the current situation in Maharashtra and passing orders accordingly. We should wait for the court's decision," said Choudhari, when asked about the possibility of a floor test.

The SC on Monday gave 16 rebel MLAs time till July 12 to reply to their disqualification petition and refused to stay the floor test until then. This implies that the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government faces a tough test for survival before the next hearing.

As many as 39 Shiv Sena MLAs have withdrawn their support to the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government thereby reducing it to a minority. At present, there are at least 39 Sena MLAs, 2 Prahar Janshakti Party MLAs, and 7 Independents in the rebel camp, led by senior leader Eknath Shinde. The Uddhav-led party had directed Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal to disqualify at least 16 MLAs from the rebel camp. they were served notice and asked to respond by today, June 28. However, the same has been deferred by the top court.

According to the latest updates, independent MLAs are likely to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari soon, requesting a floor test in the state Assembly. In an indication that a floor test is on the cards, BJP has also asked its MLAs to not leave Maharashtra and stay close to Mumbai.

'BJP plans to divide India,' claims Sanjay Raut

Earlier today, Sanjay Raut took to the Saamna editorial and lambasted the rebel MLAs holed up in Guwahati for seeking an alliance with BJP which it claimed had "a sinister plan to divide Maharashtra into three parts." Reiterating the allegation that BJP was instrumental in engineering the rebellion within the Sena, he cited Union Minister Raosaheb Danve's statement in Jalna on June 26.