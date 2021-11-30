Shiv Sena Cries Foul After Its 2 Rajya Sabha MPs Were Suspended; Terms Centre 'weak'

After being suspended from the Rajya Sabha on disciplinary grounds, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday, asserted that she will continue to raise her voice for farmers. Terming the Centre 'weak', she cited that Rule 256 which does not allow a member from Rajya Sabha be suspended for a period nor exceeding for the remainder of the session. Apart from Chaturvedi, her party peer Anil Desai has also been suspended for the Winter session.

Shiv Sena cries foul after 2 MPs suspended

-Speaking up for lakhs of Insurance workers who are impacted by Insurance Bill (passed in Monsoon Sess)

-Speaking up against GoI for going beyond the agenda in the BAC of the bill not coming up in the session

-Speaking up for farmers&against arrogance of BJP — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) November 29, 2021

Even the rules don’t permit carrying forward taking action from one session to another . Rule 256. pic.twitter.com/8OUTlU0Jde — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) November 29, 2021

Echoing the sentiment, AAP MP Sanjay Singh also tweeted, "Modi government wants to run parliamentary democracy with a cane. Dictatorship will not work in a democracy. Those who brought the black laws (Farm Laws) should be suspended.

मोदी सरकार संसदीय लोकतन्त्र अपने डण्डे से चलाना चाहती है।

राज्यसभा के 12 सांसद पूरे सत्र के लिए निलंबित, इनमे 6 कांग्रेस, 2 TMC , 2 शिवसेना, 1 सीपीआई और एक CPM सांसद हैं शामिल।

लोकतन्त्र में तानाशाही नही चलेगी-नही चलेगी।

निलम्बित तो काला क़ानून लाने वालों को करना चाहिये। — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) November 29, 2021

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha suspended 12 members on the grounds of indiscipline, referring to the ruckus that had been caused during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. The suspension notice stated, "The MPs have lowered the dignity of the House by unprecedented acts of misconduct through their violent behaviour and 'intentional attacks' on security personnel on the last day of the monsoon session on August 11". The suspension was carried via voice vote.

The 12 MPs - CPM's Elamaram Kareem, Congress' Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, CPI's Binoy Viswam, TMC's Dola Sen & Shanta Chhetri, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi & Anil Desai were suspended on Monday for the ruckus they did in the previous session. Their suspension was met by uproar in the Rajya Sabha before the House was adjourned. However, government sources have hinted that there may be a revocation of their suspension provided they tender an apology.

On the other hand, the Opposition parties released a joint statement condemning the suspension. In the statement, the leaders have called the move 'unwarranted' and 'undemocratic'. "The floor leaders of Opposition parties of Rajya Sabha will meet tomorrow to deliberate on the future course of action to resist the authoritarian decision of the Government and defend Parliamentary democracy," read the statement signed by Congress, DMK, SP, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, LJD, JDS, MDMK, TRS, and AAP read.

Ruckus during Monsoon Session

Earlier on August 11, during the last day of the Monsoon Session, massive ruckus occurred in Rajya Sabha with Opposition parties accusing marshals of manhandling women parliamentarians in the Upper House. The MPs climbed on the officials' tables, waved black cloths and threw files at the Chair in protest. Objecting to the presence of security personnel during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021, the opposition staged a walkout. According to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, the number of marshals present in the Rajya Sabha exceeded the number of MPs and lamented that women are unsafe even in Parliament.