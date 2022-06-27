Launching a scathing attack on the Eknath Shinde camp, Shiv Sena on Monday alleged that the rebel party MLAs sold their loyalties for Rs.50 crore. Penning an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut claimed that BJP's purported involvement in the current political crisis had been exposed by the Ministry of Home Affairs sanctioning Y-plus security cover for 15 rebel legislators. Maintaining that this is an interference in the state government's jurisdiction, he claimed that the MVA government hadn't withdrawn the security of the rebels.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "In the day, some people say that the rebellion is Shiv Sena's internal matter, but Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde secretly met in the dark. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present at this meeting. Thereafter, an order was issued by the Centre to give Y security cover to 15 rebel MLAs. It seems as if these MLAs are the guardians of democracy. That's why, does the Centre feel that they should not be touched? In reality, they are bulls or Big Bulls who were sold for Rs.50 crore.

He added, "They have hurt the party, state and the voters who elected them. Even then, the MVA government did not withdraw their security. Even if these traitors are dishonest, the state government hasn't given up its responsibility". The Sena spokesperson added, "BJP's treason against Maharashtra has been fully exposed. At least now, don't pretend that you have nothing to do with the treason against Maharashtra. The decision of the Centre to grant Y plus security to traitors of Maharashtra is also treason. They will have to pay the price for this in the future".

Security concerns of rebel MLAs

Addressing a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Walse Patil, DGP Rajnish Seth and all Police Commissioners on June 25, 38 Sena MLAs complained that the security provided to them at their residence and family members has been withdrawn as an "act of revenge". Demanding the immediate restoration of the security cover, they warned that Thackeray, his son Aaditya, NCP Sharad Pawar and MVA leaders will be held responsible if their family members are harmed. The MLAs also hinted they were forced to move out of the state owing to security concerns.

In response, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil denied this charge and promised to provide security to the homes of these rebels as well. A day earlier, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari not only issued instructions to ensure adequate police protection for the MLAs but also wrote to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla seeking the provision of central security forces. At present, the rebel legislators continued to be holed up at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati.