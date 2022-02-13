Shiv Sena Defends Rahul Gandhi Against Himanta Sarma's Tirade: 'Why Abuse His Mother?'

Slamming Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday, questioned how the ex-Congressman was defending himself still by further attacking Rahul Gandhi and his family. She added that even if Gandhi questioned the surgical strikes, what gave Sarma the right to abuse Gandhi's mother. Sarma is in controversy after he made a shocking comment on Rahul Gandhi and his father late PM Rajiv Gandhi.

Sena: 'So what if he questioned surgical strikes?'

Himanta Biswa Sarma continues to defend himself saying that Mr Gandhi questioned the surgical strike, which again is a lie.

Also, even for a moment, let’s say he did, does it give you a free pass to abuse his mother? Have some respect for your constitutional position&apologise. https://t.co/UJmVykmWKt — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) February 13, 2022

Similarly, her peer Sanjay Raut Asked why Sarma was terming Rahul Gandhi as 'modern-day Jinnah'. He asked, "Himanta spent a major part of his life in Congress. Didn't he realize all this back then?". Even Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has sought Sarma's removal as Assam CM, condemning the attack on Rahul Gandhi

Sarma: 'Did I ask you proof of being Rajiv Gandhi's son?'

On Friday, while addressing a rally in Uttarakhand, Sarma attacked Congress for 'demanding proof of the surgical strikes'. He said, "Look at their mentality today, General Bipin Rawat who was the pride of Uttarakhand and the nation as well, under his leadership, India conducted a surgical strike in Pakistan. Rahul Gandhi then asked for proof. Have we ever sought proof of which father's son you are? What right do you have to ask for proof from the armed forces?"

Later, amid a massive furore, he defended himself saying,"Mentality of the Congress High command is that of not criticising the Gandhi family. Rahul Gandhi's language is similar to that of Jinnah before 1947”. He added, “In a way, Rahul Gandhi is modern-day Jinnah". Sarma's comments have been echoed by multiple BJP leaders and condemned by most Opposition parties.

Uttarakhand poll campaign

Seeking to return to power in the hilly state, Congress is campaigning under the leadership of Harish Rawat - the presumable CM face. Rawat will fight from Lalkuwa instead of Ramnagar, where was originally stated to fight from after Ranjit Rawat staked claim to the Ramnagar seat. Congress has promised a 40% quota for women in jobs, free power up to a certain limit for households, cheaper gas cylinders and 4 lakh jobs for youths if voted to power.

Eyeing to make inroads, AAP has announced Col Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face and vowed to implement Kejriwal's Delhi model in the state. As in other states, AAP has promised 300 units free electricity, free trips to Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, Ajmer Sharif and Kartarpur Sahib, Bharat Ratna for Chipko Movement leader Sunderlal Bahuguna and to develop Uttarakhand as the 'spiritual capital of the world. Currently, 45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami - who replaced Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Singh Rawat - rules Uttarakhand and is BJP's CM face. The 70-seat Uttarakhand Assembly goes to polls on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

