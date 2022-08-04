Shiv Sena Delegation Meets DGP; Complains About 'harassment' Of Uddhav Thackeray Camp

Quick links:
Image: Republic TV
On Thursday, a Shiv Sena delegation met Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth to complain about the alleged harassment meted out to workers of the Uddhav Thackeray faction. Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Vinayak Raut, Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, MLA Ajay Choudhari, party spokesperson Sanjana Ghadi and MLC Manisha Kayande submitted a memorandum to the DGP. Flagging specific incidents of police inaction and targeting of Thackeray's supporters, they warned that the situation can worsen if corrective measures are not taken.
The memorandum mentioned, "All these incidents are taking place deliberately to harass Shiv Sena workers and office-bearers. If such incidents are not stopped, the situation can worsen. We are submitting the documents regarding this with this memorandum."
Amid the tussle between Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, the Supreme Court will take a call on referring the pleas filed by both factions of Shiv Sena to a 5-judge Constitution Bench by August 8. While Shinde and the group of rebel MLAs were the first ones to move the apex court against the disqualification notice issued by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, the Thackeray faction challenged the new government formation and the Speaker's election. The SC urged the EC to not rule for now on the plea filed by the Shinde camp seeking recognition as the real Shiv Sena.