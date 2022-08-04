Shiv Sena Delegation Meets DGP; Complains About 'harassment' Of Uddhav Thackeray Camp

On Thursday, a Shiv Sena delegation met Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth to complain about the alleged harassment meted out to workers of the Uddhav Thackeray faction. Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Vinayak Raut, Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, MLA Ajay Choudhari, party spokesperson Sanjana Ghadi and MLC Manisha Kayande submitted a memorandum to the DGP. Flagging specific incidents of police inaction and targeting of Thackeray's supporters, they warned that the situation can worsen if corrective measures are not taken.

The memorandum mentioned, "All these incidents are taking place deliberately to harass Shiv Sena workers and office-bearers. If such incidents are not stopped, the situation can worsen. We are submitting the documents regarding this with this memorandum."

Here are some of the cases flagged by the Thackeray faction:

A Nashik-based Shiv Sena worker Nilesh Kokane was mercilessly beaten up by unidentified persons in the jurisdiction of the Bhadrakali Police Station on June 19

Prasad Sawant, a Shiv Sena leader from Matheran has received a death threat. He received this threat on Sunday. An FIR was registered after Sawant filed a complaint at the Matheran Police Station. Even earlier, he was beaten for supporting Uddhav Thackeray. He received a death threat even while he was in Karjat. When he went to Karjat, unknown persons stopped him in the street and launched a life-threatening attack. 8-10 accused involved in the attack are still missing

Shivkumar Shinde, the husband of Pratima Shinde- a Corporator of Islampur, Sangli was beaten by alleged supporters of the Eknath Shinde camp in order to force them to switch their allegiance

Dombivali city chief Vivek Khamkar visited the local office. He was accused of removing the banners featuring Shiv Sena leaders and taking away documents and Rs.15,000. After the registration of an FIR, he was arrested and sent to police custody for 1 day

Assault on a woman by an MLA in Vaijapur taluka of Aurangabad district

SC mulls referring pleas to a larger bench

Amid the tussle between Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, the Supreme Court will take a call on referring the pleas filed by both factions of Shiv Sena to a 5-judge Constitution Bench by August 8. While Shinde and the group of rebel MLAs were the first ones to move the apex court against the disqualification notice issued by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, the Thackeray faction challenged the new government formation and the Speaker's election. The SC urged the EC to not rule for now on the plea filed by the Shinde camp seeking recognition as the real Shiv Sena.