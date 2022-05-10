Shiv Sena Delegation Visits Lilavati Hospital Over Rana's MRI Pictures; BMC Issues Notice

As the clash between the Rana couple and Shiv Sena continues, the party delegation on Monday, May 9, visited Lilavati Hospital and questioned the hospital management as to how permission was given to take Navneet Rana’s photographs during the treatment. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, MLA Manisha Kayande, and other Shiv Sena leaders went to the Lilavati Hospital and asked how pictures of MP Navneet Rana could be shot and circulated on social media.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued a notice to the Lilavati hospital in Bandra West on why photography was allowed in the MRI room, to which the hospital will have to reply in two days.

In 1778, the Lilavati hospital was set established. Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray was treated in this hospital for cardiac issues, and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray underwent two angioplasties here. And so did Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Navneet Rana discharged from Hospital

Amravati MP Navneet Rana who was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital has been discharged. The independent MP was hospitalised after her release from the Byculla jail as she has a history of spondylosis which reportedly increased due to continuously sitting and lying on the jail floor.

Navneet Rana was taken to the hospital right after she and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, who were arrested and booked for sedition for attempting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the Maharashtra Chief Minister's house, were released on Thursday, May 5.

Providing details of her current health condition, Rana told reporters, "I suffered from atrocities. My back injury has become a major issue. I only requested the doctor to discharge me today but the doctor didn't want to".

Rana couple walk out of jail

Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana walked out of jail on May 5, a day after a Mumbai court granted them bail. They were in jail for more than a week after being slapped with sedition charges for wanting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's private residence, 'Matoshree'. Navneet and Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23.

However, amid the protests from Shiv Sainiks, the Ranas withdrew their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa but were arrested on the charge of creating enmity between different groups.

