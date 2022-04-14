Shiv Sena Demands 'Akhand Bharat' In 15 Days Post RSS Chief's Call; 'Will Support Intent'

After RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reportedly predicted in Haridwar that 'Akhand Bharat' will become a reality in 15 years, Shiv Sena extended support to the idea. While speaking to the media on Thursday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut contended that this process should be completed in a short period of 15 days to two years.

Moreover, he demanded that the government should ensure the resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley before pursuing the 'Akhand Bharat' initiative. On this occasion, he also called upon the Centre to posthumously grant Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar, who first dreamt about 'Akhand Bharat'.

Sanjay Raut remarked, "Do this in 15 days and not 15 years. We also respect the Sarsanghchalak. When someone talks about Akhand Hindustan, you will have to join PoK to India. Do that. You will have to connect Pakistan which was separated during partition to India. At one point in time, our borders extended to Kandahar. Take that too. Take Sri Lanka as well and make an Akhand Hindustan which will be a big power. No one has stopped you. This is a matter of pride for the nation. But don't make a promise about 15 years, say 15 days or two years, the entire country is with you."

"But before that, resettle the Kashmiri Pandits in a safe manner. We will support your intent and also the opposition parties who are ideologically opposed to you will also support you. Who doesn't dream about Akhand Hindustan? This was the dream of Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb Thackeray. So, first of all, give Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar," the MP added.

#WATCH First POK is to be included in India & then Pak, Srilanka &others also make Akhand Bharata. No one is stopping you.But promise to do it in 15 days & not 15 yrs: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's reported remarks that"Akhand Bharat will be made in 15 yrs" pic.twitter.com/QZD2RT12v6 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

RSS chief calls for undoing partition

On November 25 last year, Mohan Bhagwat gave a clarion call for undoing partition, citing that it was the only way to address the pain of the people. He was speaking at the launch of Krishnanand Sagar's book '‘Vibhajan Kalin Bharat Ke Sakshi’ (The witnesses of partition-era India) in Noida.

Maintaining that partition was accepted back then only to avoid bloodshed, he contended that neither India nor Pakistan was happy as a consequence. Asserting that this is a matter of our existence, he stressed, "We have to integrate what has been disintegrated".