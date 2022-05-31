Shiv Sena Demands Arms License For Minorities In J&K After Another Targeted Killing

In a stern reaction to another targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir, Shiv Sena has now demanded arms licenses be provided to the minority communities in the valley to defend themselves from terrorist attacks. Raising concerns on multiple targeted killings over minorities, Shiv Sena's Jammu & Kashmir unit chief Manish Sahni has urged the government to provide arms licenses so that terrorists can also remain in fear.

This came after a Kashmiri school teacher was shot dead by unidentified terrorists in the Gopalpora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday morning. The incident has not just incited fear among the local people but has also been condemned by political parties and leaders.

Speaking at a press conference in the afternoon, the Shiv Sena leader expressed anguish over the incident and further condemned the brutal attack. "Minority communities are being targeted repeatedly in the valley with no stop on it. This morning too a woman named Rajni Bala was killed by terrorists. We strongly condemn this incident and extend our condolences to her family", he said.

Further slamming the government's failure in protecting the people from terrorist attacks, Sahni claimed that the assurances to protect the minorities by the central government, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and the J&K administration have failed badly.

"We appeal to the government to extend arms license to the people in the valley. More SPOs should be appointed to increase security and vigilance. They should be deployed in more villages. There is a need to instill fear among the terrorists regarding arms to civilians", he added.

Another targeted attack on Kashmiri civilian

In the seventh incident of targeted killings in the valley this month, Rajni Bala, a migrant Kashmiri woman who worked as a school teacher, was shot dead in broad daylight by terrorists in Kulgam. She was immediately rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

Following the attack, a cordon and search operation was launched in the area and heavy police deployment was ordered at the high school where she was killed. The incident has also triggered another wave of protests by Kashmiri Pandits in Srinagar.

J&K | Kashmiri Pandits hold protest in Srinagar against the killings by terrorists.



Terrorists shot dead a woman teacher from Samba (Jammu division) at a High School in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam. pic.twitter.com/6AFDoicVif — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

The slain teacher, Rajni Bala hails from Samba in the Jammu division. Notably, her killing has led to another wave of protests by the civilians. One of the relatives of the woman spoke to ANI and said,